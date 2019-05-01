PennDOT License Centers system-wide outage resolved

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT Driver License Centers across Pennsylvania were experiencing system-wide outages Tuesday for photo processing.That means anyone who applied for an identification card or drivers license, including a renewal, was turned away.Mamudu Konneh was getting ready for a job interview. The last thing to do beforehand was get an ID.Instead he was met with a roadblock."I was waiting for about a half an hour but they told me the system was down and had no time frame for when it would be back up," Konneh said.The system at the Southwest Philadelphia PennDOT License Center was down for most of the morning, as was the system at the South Philadelphia location.By noon, we found a few customers who did have success.Quan Milano was able to get his renewal after being turned away earlier. In the meantime, he went to an auto tags shop."Instead of me waiting around, I went and got all my paperwork done, sped up the process then walked back in and got my picture taken," Milano said.PennDOT acknowledged the outage in a tweet saying: "Currently, our photo systems are down statewide. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working diligently toward a solution."On Wednesday morning, PennDOT said the "statewide technical issue...has been resolved.""All driver licensing and photo licensing services are now available," PennDOT said.