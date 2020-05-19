Declining numbers called 'encouraging,' as Philly coronavirus cases top 20K

Mayor Jim Kenney called it an "unfortunate milestone" on Tuesday as the city reported 179 new cases bringing the total to 20,132.
There were nine new deaths reported for a total of 1,049.
Of the 1,049 total deaths, 567 (54%) were long-term care facility residents.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said despite reaching the 20,000 threshold, the city is continuing to make good progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.
A month ago, he said, Philadelphia was seeing 500 cases a day and approximately 30 deaths.
Now, the city reports around 200 cases a day and single digits in fatalities.
He said most Philadelphia residents are following social distancing recommendations.
CENTER CITY PARKING
Starting next month, drivers will be paying full price again at Center City garages run by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
The regular rates go into effect Monday, June 1.
Here are more details about each garage:
- Family Court Garage (1503 Arch Street) - Normal operations and rates will apply beginning Monday, June 1st, 2020.
- Autopark at Jefferson (10th and Ludlow) - Beginning Monday, June 1st, 2020, normal operations and rates will apply. To accommodate complimentary patrons who work overnight and enter the garage before midnight, Sunday, May 31st, those patrons must exit by 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 1st.
- Gateway Parking Garage (1540 Vine Street) - Beginning Monday, June 1st, 2020, normal operations and rates will apply. To accommodate complimentary patrons who work overnight and enter the garage before midnight, Sunday, May 31st, those patrons must exit by 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 1st.
- Autopark at Independence Garage (5th and Market) - Beginning Monday, June 1st, 2020, normal operations and rates will apply. To accommodate complimentary patrons who work overnight and enter the garage before midnight, Sunday, May 31st, those patrons must exit by 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 1st.
- Autopark at Fashion District/Gallery Garage ( 44 N. 9th Street) - Beginning Monday, June 1st, 2020, normal operations and rates will apply. To accommodate complimentary patrons who work overnight and enter the garage before midnight, Sunday, May 31st, those patrons must exit by 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 1st.
- Old City Garage (2nd and Sansom) - Beginning Monday, June 1st, 2020, normal operations and rates will apply. To accommodate complimentary patrons who work overnight and enter the garage before midnight, Sunday, May 31st, those patrons must exit by 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 1st.
- Parkade Garage (801 Arch Street) - Beginning Monday, June 1st, 2020, normal operations and rates will apply. To accommodate complimentary patrons who work overnight and enter the garage before midnight, Sunday, May 31st, those patrons must exit by 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 1st.
- Autopark at the Ben Franklin Bridge (224 N. 3rd St.) - open only to monthly access cardholders.
The PPA has not yet determined when it will resume normal enforcement of parking meters.
PRISON TESTS
As part of the Philadelphia Department of Health's (PDPH) expanded testing criteria for congregate settings, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) announced that it will begin testing all incarcerated individuals for COVID-19 coronavirus. The process will begin Wednesdayand is expected to take up to two weeks to test the entire PDP population.
The expansion includes testing all asymptomatic people currently incarcerated as well as newly admitted people entering PDP's facilities. Previously, testing was only available to those experiencing symptoms. Expanded testing will also include people who are pending transfer to a different correctional facility. These individuals will be tested for COVID-19 coronavirus three to five days before their transfer. PDP will continue to test symptomatic individuals as part of its previously established protocols.
Isolation space will continue to be provided to all people who test positive within PDP facilities. Incarcerated individuals will be removed from isolation when the following three criteria have been met:
- It has been 14 days after symptom onset (21 days for those who are severely immunocompromised);
-The patient is showing no fever for three days without fever-reducing medications; and
-There is improvement in respiratory symptoms.
In early April there were 10 or more prisoners testing positive every day, but in the past 10 days only two inmates have tested positive.
Since March 27, 276 symptomatic incarcerated individuals were tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at PDP facilities. One hundred and ninety seven of the 276 people tested (71%) were confirmed positive. PDPH will continue to report daily case counts for PDP facilities on its COVID-19 testing and data page.
Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center, the city's only juvenile detention center operated by the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, will also begin testing all youth beginning Wednesday,. Youth are held at PJJSC at the request of the Courts while they wait for their cases to be heard. To date, two youth have tested positive of COVID-19 coronavirus and both have recovered.
