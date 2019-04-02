Philly officials consider fee for driving in parts of city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia's Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability department is considering having motorists pay a fee to drive on some of Philadelphia's congested roads."They're congested and awful," said Michael Mellon from Kensington, about Philadelphia roads.There are more cars on Philadelphia's roads now more than ever before, according to Chris Puchalsky, the director of policy and strategic initiatives for the city.Puchalsky said Philadelphia is considering charging drivers who pass through congested roads in sections like Center City or University City, but they're waiting to see how this plan works in New York City first.New York City has plans to start charging drivers at the end of 2020, to enter some of Manhattan's most congested areas."Usually it's done by scanning your license plate and sending a bill," said Puchalsky.There's no plan in Philly yet, but Puchalsky said he hopes the potential charge will help raise money for public transit and get commuters to ride instead of drive, but some residents have said they have limited access to public transportation and this potential charge hurts lower-income residents.No city in the United States has done this yet, but some European cities like London have implemented similar plans and it's working for them, said Puchalsky.