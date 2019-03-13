Traffic

Philly's No. 2 city for aggressive driving, study says

Philly's No. 2 city for aggressive driving.

It may not come as a shock to drivers on the Schuylkill Expressway or Roosevelt Boulevard, but a new study shows that Philadelphia drivers are pretty aggressive behind the wheel.

The City of Brotherly Love came in second for aggressive driving, out of the 30 largest metropolitan areas.

Los Angeles came in first.

The study, by fuel-savings app GasBuddy, looked at the frequency of speeding, braking and acceleration to gauge aggressiveness.

LA and Philadelphia were the leaders in hard braking and rapid acceleration.

Here's how GasBuddy explained their methods:

"The findings were compiled using data from our Drives feature in the GasBuddy app that offers drivers an assessment of their driving habits during their trip in an effort to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out when and where a poor driving habit occurred."

The Top 10 cities with the most aggressive drivers:

Los Angeles
Philadelphia
Sacramento, Calif.
Atlanta
San Francisco

San Diego
Orlando, Fla.
Detroit
Austin, Texas
Las Vegas
