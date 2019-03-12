Police release photo of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Delaware

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Police released a new clue in the search for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Bear, Delaware and left him to die.Officials released a surveillance picture of the suspect's car.Ramanpreet Suri, 34, of Wilmington, was walking along the off-ramp from Route 1 on Sunday night when he was struck.Police say several other vehicles also hit the victim. One of the drivers stopped.Anyone with information should contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.