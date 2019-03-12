Traffic

Police release photo of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Delaware

EMBED <>More Videos

Police release photo of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Delaware. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on March 12, 2019.

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Police released a new clue in the search for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Bear, Delaware and left him to die.

Officials released a surveillance picture of the suspect's car.

Ramanpreet Suri, 34, of Wilmington, was walking along the off-ramp from Route 1 on Sunday night when he was struck.



Police say several other vehicles also hit the victim. One of the drivers stopped.

Anyone with information should contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficbearhit and runtrafficaccidentdel newscrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Dead horse found in Fairmount Park with a head wound
Investigation continues into 7-Eleven gas station explosion
Guard shoots, kills man armed with knife in North Philly store
Woman allegedly kills daughter to keep her from having sex
New law could affect how University of Delaware students party
Police: Wrong-way driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Hatfield Twp.
Show More
Family says wrong body displayed at wake
Police: McDevitt student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to school
Honda recalls 1.2M more vehicles with dangerous air bags
Boy runs in honor of fallen Sheriff's Deputy Keltner
'Doctor and nurse' photo of kids called sexist
More TOP STORIES News