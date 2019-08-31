Traffic

Police investigate fatal crash in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal crash in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Webster Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say an SUV was attempting to turn onto Webster Street when the accident occured.

A 29-year-old man on a motorcycle hit the back of the SUV and was thrown from the bike.

He suffered injuries to his head and across his body. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.
