Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Mount Holly, New Jersey

By
MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say the person struck and killed on Route 38 in Mount Holly, New Jersey, was the victim of a hit and run.

The female victim was hit around 5:46 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 38 and Pine Street.

She was found unresponsive at the scene and has since been pronounced dead, Chief Richer Spitler said.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

There was no word on a description of the striking vehicle.

Anyone who was traveling in the area of Route 38 and Pine Street between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., and may have information, is asked to contact Mount Holly Police Department at (609) 864-2231 or the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
