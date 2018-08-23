TRAFFIC

SUV crashes into home in Burlington County

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 over scene of SUV into home in Burlington County on August 23, 2018.

NORTH HANOVER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The driver of an SUV crashed into a home in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Route 616 and Meany Road.

Authorities say the driver lost control and crashed into the front of the house.

Medics arrived to the scene to treat the driver, whose condition has not been released.

Chopper 6 showed a tow truck pulling the vehicle from inside the home.

EMBED More News Videos

SUV into Burlington County home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.



Authorities smashed in the driver's side window to gain access into the vehicle.

There is no word if anyone was inside the home at the time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstrafficcrashaccidentcar into buildingNorth Hanover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
2 men shot to death in Kensington; 2 suspects sought
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Man charged with sexually assaulting elderly women
Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
Show More
Northern Liberties residents smell gas; PGW discovers leak
Action News Update at 11: Technical issue interrupts broadcast
Cristhian Rivera's lawyer said he's in country legally
Horsham retirement community says thank you to first responders
Bus catches on fire in Gloucester County
More News