SUV crashes into home in Burlington County

The driver of an SUV crashed into a home in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Route 616 and Meany Road.Authorities say the driver lost control and crashed into the front of the house.Medics arrived to the scene to treat the driver, whose condition has not been released.Chopper 6 showed a tow truck pulling the vehicle from inside the home.Authorities smashed in the driver's side window to gain access into the vehicle.There is no word if anyone was inside the home at the time.------