Traffic

Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash

It should have been a happy day for a couple from Texas but instead, it turned into an unspeakable tragedy.

High School sweethearts, 19-year-old Harley Morgan, and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were in love.

The two tied the knot on Friday.

As they were leaving the courthouse, they were involved in a car crash.

Both were killed.

The groom's mother and sister were behind them and witnessed the whole thing.

The couple had been married for less than 15 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiestexasu.s. & worldweddingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Teen shot in the back of the head in Southwest Philadelphia
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance erupts in flames
AccuWeather: Comfortable Night
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Show More
Man guilty of manslaughter in Stand Your Ground case in Florida
Crime Fighters: Who killed Malki "Perry" Lassiter?
Dozens of dogs find homes in Marlton, New Jersey
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90K tuition
Police arrest 3 in connection to Popeyes, Chipotle robberies
More TOP STORIES News