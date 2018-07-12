Tree branch falls on front of car traveling on Lincoln Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A large tree branch fell on the front of a car traveling on Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia.
It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday near Harvey Street.
Chopper 6 captured the scene where the driver and a Good Samaritan worked to clear the debris.
Fortunately, it appeared no one was hurt.
The car did sustain some damage.
Traffic was able to get around the situation until a tree crew was able to remove it from the road.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps