Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Upper Darby police officer crashed early Thursday morning during a police pursuit.Action News obtained cell phone video, which shows other officers responding to the crash site.The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5300 block of Baltimore Pike in Upper Darby.Witnesses say officers were chasing a white Dodge Charger on Baltimore Pike when an officer lost control and spun out.The cruiser came to a stop after crashing into a highway fence on Baltimore Pike.At one point, officers got out and ran after the driver of the Charger.Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions responded.No injuries have been reported.