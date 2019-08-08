Traffic

Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Upper Darby police officer crashed early Thursday morning during a police pursuit.

Action News obtained cell phone video, which shows other officers responding to the crash site.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5300 block of Baltimore Pike in Upper Darby.

Witnesses say officers were chasing a white Dodge Charger on Baltimore Pike when an officer lost control and spun out.

The cruiser came to a stop after crashing into a highway fence on Baltimore Pike.

At one point, officers got out and ran after the driver of the Charger.

Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions responded.

No injuries have been reported.
