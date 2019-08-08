UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Upper Darby police officer crashed early Thursday morning during a police pursuit.
Action News obtained cell phone video, which shows other officers responding to the crash site.
The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5300 block of Baltimore Pike in Upper Darby.
Witnesses say officers were chasing a white Dodge Charger on Baltimore Pike when an officer lost control and spun out.
The cruiser came to a stop after crashing into a highway fence on Baltimore Pike.
At one point, officers got out and ran after the driver of the Charger.
Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions responded.
No injuries have been reported.
Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More