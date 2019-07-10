Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near Concord Mall

Investigators say 54-year-old Sonja Todd, of Wilmington, is charged with vehicular assault after it was determined she was driving under the influence.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Route 202 in Brandywine Hundred, which is located right in front of the Concord Mall.
Police say Todd ran a red light and hit a Chevy Cavalier being driven by a 17-year-old girl.
The Chevy had a "Novice Driver" bumper sticker, but police say that 17-year-old had no fault in the accident.
She and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Todd was released after posting bond.