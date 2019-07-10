Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near Concord Mall

Sonja Todd

Girl, 16, among those injured in crash near Concord Mall. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on July 9, 2019.

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (WPVI) -- Police have charged a woman in connection with a crash in New Castle County that injured two teenagers.Investigators say 54-year-old Sonja Todd, of Wilmington, is charged with vehicular assault after it was determined she was driving under the influence.The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Route 202 in Brandywine Hundred, which is located right in front of the Concord Mall.Police say Todd ran a red light and hit a Chevy Cavalier being driven by a 17-year-old girl.The Chevy had a "Novice Driver" bumper sticker, but police say that 17-year-old had no fault in the accident.She and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Todd was released after posting bond.