Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near Concord Mall

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (WPVI) -- Police have charged a woman in connection with a crash in New Castle County that injured two teenagers.

Investigators say 54-year-old Sonja Todd, of Wilmington, is charged with vehicular assault after it was determined she was driving under the influence.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Route 202 in Brandywine Hundred, which is located right in front of the Concord Mall.

Police say Todd ran a red light and hit a Chevy Cavalier being driven by a 17-year-old girl.

The Chevy had a "Novice Driver" bumper sticker, but police say that 17-year-old had no fault in the accident.

She and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Todd was released after posting bond.
