Pennsylvania work zone speed cameras going into effect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Commuters in Pennsylvania are being warned to slow down or pay up as work-zone speed-cameras will be up-and-running on Monday on highways across the region.

Violators will receive a warning letter for a first offense followed by fines up to $150 for subsequent offenses.

The state-run program uses an automated system to detect when drivers are exceeding work zone speed limits by 11 mph or more.

The enforcement zones are as follows:

  • I-78 between mile markers 35-43 in Berks County

  • I-476 between mile markers 31-38 in Montgomery County

  • I-83 between mile markers 3-4 in York County


  • Rt. 1 in Bucks County

  • Rt. 1 in Philadelphia

  • SR 309 in Bucks County


    • "It's important to remember that the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program isn't about issuing violations, it's about saving lives," said acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "The goal is to encourage motorists to slow down in work zones, change their behavior, and ultimately improve safety for both motorists and workers."

    These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver's licenses.

    "When a crash occurs in an active work zone, it's just as likely to result in death or injury to a driver or passenger inside that vehicle," said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "This program is about protecting everybody's safety. If not for these workers in an active work zone, I ask you to slow down for yourself and other travelers."

    In 2018, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 fatalities, and 43 percent of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities and/or injuries.

    Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 89 workers in the line of duty. The PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945.

    The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program was in a mandatory 60-day pre-enforcement period which ended on March 4.

    For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, visit WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.
