2 arrested, charged for trafficking guns in Pennsylvania

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 10:03PM
2 arrested, charged for trafficking guns in Pennsylvania
Two people have now been arrested for illegally selling dozens of guns to people not allowed to possess them.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people have now been arrested for illegally selling dozens of guns to people not allowed to possess them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Aja Morris, 27, and 25-year-old Antwoin Lofton, both of Philadelphia, are now charged in Montgomery County on several felony counts.

District Attorney Kevin Steele says the pair was part of a gun trafficking ring, working alongside Kenneth Lyles, who remains a fugitive.

They're all accused of buying 40 firearms, and reselling them in Montgomery, Bucks, Lehigh, Lackawanna and Philadelphia counties.

Of the 40 guns, so far 11 have been recovered.

