Tips to help you avoid vacation pitfalls as you plan your summer getaway

PHILADELPHIA -- With spring break in the rearview mirror for most and families now planning for summer, we have some important advice on how to avoid vacation pitfalls.

"Now is the time to book that summer beach vacation, especially if you want to stay in a private vacation rental," said VRBO Travel Expert Melanie Fish.

According to VRBO, beach rentals tend to book up earlier than any other type of accommodation. But before you book, be aware of how to avoid some common pitfalls.

Number one: "You want to make sure you're seeing all your costs upfront. You don't want any of those hidden fees," said Fish.

Number two: It's safest to book and pay directly through a trusted, reputable platform like VRBO, Airbnb, or Booking.com, that way you have protection against fraud as well as 24/7 customer service.

Do not wire money or send a check and remember the early bird gets the best beach house. You want to book when the selection is best.

"So that means for Memorial Day, you want to make sure you have chosen your vacation rental by mid-April," said Fish.

Travel experts say ideally for the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends, you want to book in April as well, but you should book at least by mid-May.

When choosing a vacation rental, make sure you understand where it's located and how close it is to the sites and attractions you plan to see. Also, read the reviews and read them carefully.

If you'd like to explore this summer, here's a little inspiration.

VRBO's top vacation rentals of the year include a home in Sedona, Arizona with a view of the Red Rocks, a lakefront cottage in Winchendon, Massachusetts and a villa on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"An amazing large home overlooking the ocean. It has a negative edge pool so you can hang out there or just walk down the path right to the ocean," said Fish.

And there are some lesser-known vacation rental websites out there. Travel & Leisure also recommends FlipKey, Vacasa, Plum Guide, and Paris Perfect, which has listings for vacation properties in Europe.