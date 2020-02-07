30th Street Station being renamed in honor of Congressman William H. Gray III

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The William H. Gray III Memorial Foundation announced an agreement with Amtrak to rename Philadelphia's 30th Street Station in honor of the late Congressman William H. Gray IIIBill Gray was a representative for 13 years before he resigned to become president of the United Negro College Fund."We are glad to have reached an agreement with Amtrak," said Justin Gray, son of the late Congressman Bill Gray and Chairman of the Foundation. "Together, the Foundation and Amtrak will pave the way to achieve a fitting memorial for my father's legacy. He dedicated his life to public service and we are thrilled to be paying tribute in his beloved Philadelphia."The station will have signage, a plaque and a statue of Gray in and around the station.