Japan Airlines introduces baby seat map to help passengers avoid infants

Few things can make a trans-Pacific flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant, so one airline wants to help passengers avoid that.

Japan Airlines has a new tool that shows where passengers with kids between 8 days and 2 years old are sitting.



Other passengers can view the map before selecting their own seats, giving them a chance to find one further away - or at least emotionally prepare for the flight if one isn't available.

The airline says only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.



Things may also get shaken up if there is an aircraft change before take-off.

The tool is already getting positive feedback from some passengers on social media.

Japan Airlines also offers several amenities to the families themselves, including bottle-warming assistance, diapers and child-friendly entertainment.
