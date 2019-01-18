TRAVEL

Amtrak modifies service in advance of weekend storm

Amtrak weekend service modified. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The expected snow and ice this weekend is already having an impact on Amtrak service.

Many operations north and west of Philadelphia have been canceled on Sunday.

However, the Northeast Corridor service between New York City and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

Canceled service for Saturday, January 19, and Sunday, January 20, includes:
Capitol Limited (Chicago - Washington, D.C.): Trains 29, 30
Lake Shore Limited (Chicago - New York/Boston): Trains 49, 449, 48, 448
Cardinal (Chicago - New York), Train 50 on January 19 and Train 51 on January 20 between New York and Indianapolis.
Modified service for Sunday, January 20, includes:
Acela Express service (Boston - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 2250, 2254, 2249, 2251, 2253 will not operate between New York and Boston. Train 2290 is canceled entirely.
Northeast Regional service (Boston - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 160,164, 88,161,135,167 will not operate between New York and Boston.
Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg): Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667, 671 are canceled.
Pennsylvanian service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg - Pittsburgh): Trains 42 & 43 are canceled.

Vermonter (St. Albans, Vt. - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 54, 57 are not operating between St. Albans, Vt. and New Haven, Conn.

Amtrak says to check ahead before you travel this weekend.
