Cabin used by Tony Stark in 'Avengers: Endgame' available on Airbnb

If you're looking for a unique place to vacation that's quiet and quaint, then consider this.

You can now rent the cabin by the lake that was used by Tony Stark, Pepper and their daughter in "Avengers: Endgame".

It's located about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

The three bedroom, four bath cabin is part of a sprawling farm owned by a Belgian carpet manufacturer.

The cabin is remote enough that you can pretend that Thanos' snap never happened!

You can rent it on Airbnb for $350 a night.
