Coronavirus

Troopers in Delaware can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during coronavirus pandemic

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A modification to Governor Carney's State of Emergency Declaration now gives troopers in Delaware the authority to pull over out-of-state drivers.

Delaware State Police say Carney's order "authorizes any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle driving within the state simply because it is displaying out-of-state tags."

This authorization does not apply to vehicles traveling on I-95, I-295, or I-495.

During the stop, troopers may ask limited questions related to the driver's recent travel.

The driver will be advised that if they are coming into Delaware from out-of-state, they are required by law, to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Delaware, or immediately return to their home state, according to news release.

Troopers will be monitoring non-interstate roadways which have been identified as having a large volume of out of state travelers, authorities said.

There are limited exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine, including:

  • Motorists may pass through Delaware en-route to other states.

  • Motorists may leave their home state (PA, NJ, MD, etc.) to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting PCP) in Delaware.

  • Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.


Out-of-state visitors who fail to self-quarantine could face criminal charges, officials said.

As of Friday morning, Delaware reports 393 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldoverhealthtravelcoronavirustrafficcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Jobs report today is expected to end record hiring streak
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Pa. bar loses liquor license for violating closure order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
102-year-old man tests negative, beating COVID-19
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Paycheck Protection Program: How to get aid for small business
Lizzo sends lunch to Penn Medicine ER staff
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
Pa. bar loses liquor license for violating closure order
Joint base MDL reducing access during pandemic
Show More
COVID-19 response delays trash pickup in Philly
Action News Investigation: PPE procurement is ongoing struggle
Olney shooting victim boards bus in SEPTA: Police
Philly police officer injured in crash
Community brings Disney to quarantined child
More TOP STORIES News