Here's all the great things you can do on a day trip to Lancaster

By Timothy Walton
LANCASTER (WPVI) -- If you're looking for some fun fall activities, a day trip to Lancaster provides the perfect outing with family and friends.

Harvest season is one of the best times to visit with rich farmlands providing the bounty and turning leaves setting the scene.

There is agritainment at Barnyard Kingdom. You can make it a Medieval voyage with a visit to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Or enjoy a low-key day with beautiful views at the Grandview Vineyard. And if you want to make it a weekend, you could find lodging ranging from historic B&Bs to modern hotels.


Discover Lancaster | Facebook | Instagram

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire | Facebook | Instagram
2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545

Discover fall fun in Lancaster County
PACK YOUR BAGS! Experience the colors of fall and hidden treasures from hiking and biking to Farmers Markets and more scenes of fall Lancaster County has to offer.


Grandview Vineyard | Facebook | Instagram
1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552

Barnyard Kingdom at the Country Barn | Facebook | Instagram
211 South Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
The Wilbur Lititz | Facebook | Instagram

50 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543

Historic Smithton Inn & Weathered Vineyards Ephrata Wine Bar | Facebook | Instagram
900 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522

Starlite Camping Resort | Facebook | Instagram
1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578
