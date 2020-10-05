Here's all the great things you can do on a day trip to Lancaster

Harvest season is one of the best times to visit with rich farmlands providing the bounty and turning leaves setting the scene.
There is agritainment at Barnyard Kingdom. You can make it a Medieval voyage with a visit to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.
Or enjoy a low-key day with beautiful views at the Grandview Vineyard. And if you want to make it a weekend, you could find lodging ranging from historic B&Bs to modern hotels.
Discover Lancaster
Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire
2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545
Grandview Vineyard
1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552
Barnyard Kingdom at the Country Barn
211 South Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
The Wilbur Lititz
50 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543
Historic Smithton Inn & Weathered Vineyards Ephrata Wine Bar
900 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522
Starlite Camping Resort
1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578