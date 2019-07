Is this the answer to one of our favorite cliche questions?If they can send a man to the moon, why can't they design a middle seat on an airplane that is, well, seatable?A Colorado company , Molon Labe Seating, is proposing staggering the three economy seats.The company says the middle seat back allows for more space for everyone, and also eliminates fights over elbow space since the armrests would be at different heights.No response yet from airplane makers.