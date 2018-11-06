TRAVEL

Philadelphia airport back in service after power outage, ground stop

FAA tower issues causes PHL groundstop. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia International Airport is back in service after a power outage caused flight delays and cancellations.

The outage occurred in the tower around 7 p.m. Monday and power wasn't restored for 40 minutes.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a ground stop on flights and operations didn't return to normal until about 9 p.m.

The FAA is reporting that some arriving flights are still running behind schedule.

