PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia International Airport is back in service after a power outage caused flight delays and cancellations.
The outage occurred in the tower around 7 p.m. Monday and power wasn't restored for 40 minutes.
However, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a ground stop on flights and operations didn't return to normal until about 9 p.m.
The FAA is reporting that some arriving flights are still running behind schedule.
