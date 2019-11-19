Travel

Philly makes National Geographic's Best Trips list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Oh, the places you'll go.

And according to National Geographic, Philadelphia is one of the places everyone should go.

Philly is among the 25 destinations that NatGeo recommends travelers should visit in their Best Trips 2020 list.



The editors say visitors will be able to "rediscover an American classic."

They cite Philly's "vibrant murals and glinting metalworks, multihued mosaics and kaleidoscopic light installations, art collectives in garages, and a traditionally Italian neighborhood famous for cheesesteaks now sprouting vegan-punk-metal coffeehouses" as reasons to take a trip to the City of Brotherly Love.

National Geographic takes notice of BOK, Rittenhouse, the Notary Hotel, and the Mutter Museum as places to see and stay during a vacation in Philly.

"It's a scrappy underdog with a heart of gold and-who can resist the Rocky reference?-the eye of the tiger," the article says.

The other American location to make the list is the Grand Canyon.

Other destinations include Tasmania, Australia, Asturias, Spain, and the Kalahari Desert, Botswana

To see the list, click here.

