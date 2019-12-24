Travel

Record numbers predicted to hit the road for holiday travels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AAA crunched the numbers and it's anticipating record-breaking travel volume: 104 million Americans forecasted to travel by car this holiday.

Current local gas prices have been holding steady over the last week but are expected to go down through the new year, and that motivates people to hit the road.

Average gas prices this week are $2.70 in Philadephia, $2.49 in New Jersey, $2.36 in Delaware, with the national average at $2.55.

6abc's Katherine Scott spoke with people about how they plan to spend their time behind the wheel this holiday.
