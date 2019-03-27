SEPTA rail service resumes between Paoli and Thorndale stations

Thorndale: Amtrak's train derailment is cleared. Service has resumed operations. Train #516 will operate from Wayne into Center City. Train #9512 will operate with local service. Expect residual delays of up to 30 minutes while full operations are restored.— SEPTA (@SEPTA_PAO) March 27, 2019
Officials said to expect residual delays of up to 30 minutes.
Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, SEPTA said trains were down due to Amtrak equipment problems.
Thorndale: Service is suspended between Paoli and Thorndale until further notice due to Amtrak's track equipment derailment.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 27, 2019
