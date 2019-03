SEPTA rail service resumes between Paoli and Thorndale stations

Thorndale: Amtrak's train derailment is cleared. Service has resumed operations. Train #516 will operate from Wayne into Center City. Train #9512 will operate with local service. Expect residual delays of up to 30 minutes while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_PAO) March 27, 2019

Thorndale: Service is suspended between Paoli and Thorndale until further notice due to Amtrak's track equipment derailment. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 27, 2019

SEPTA has resumed train service between the Paoli and Thorndale stations Wednesday morning following a suspension due to Amtrak equipment problems.Officials said to expect residual delays of up to 30 minutes.Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, SEPTA said trains were down due to Amtrak equipment problems.Service updates will be posted on septa.org and via the @SEPTA Twitter feed. Alternate service options are also available at septa.org.