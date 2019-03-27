Travel

SEPTA rail service resumes between Paoli and Thorndale stations

EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA suspends rail service between Paoli and Thorndale stations: Karen Rogers reports on Action News at 5 a.m., March 27, 2019

SEPTA has resumed train service between the Paoli and Thorndale stations Wednesday morning following a suspension due to Amtrak equipment problems.



Officials said to expect residual delays of up to 30 minutes.

Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, SEPTA said trains were down due to Amtrak equipment problems.



Service updates will be posted on septa.org and via the @SEPTA Twitter feed.

Alternate service options are also available at septa.org.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphia newsseptapennsylvania newsamtraktrains
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
One car crash knocks out power in Plymouth Twp.
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, 2 injured
Bringing back kelly green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys
Powerball jackpot now $750 million
Temple offers vaccine boosters as mumps cases top 100
Show More
NY county bans unvaccinated kids in public as measles spreads
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Still Chilly Today
1 dead after crash on Rt. 55 in Deptford Township
3 teens arrested after video surfaces of Delco attack
Questions remain after charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
More TOP STORIES News