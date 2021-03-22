Things to do, where to eat to enjoy the charm of Ambler

AMBLER, Pa (WPVI) -- Strollable sidewalks, amazing dining, locally brewed beers and shopping destinations; it's all part of the charm in Ambler.The Montgomery County town is open for business with a long list of things to keep you entertained for the day.Gypsy Blu features 11,000 square feet of indoor space to safely distance tables for dining. They also have three outdoor patios where you can enjoy a meal and the views along Ambler's main drag.Down the street, Forest and Main has been brewing craft beers for nearly a decade. The pandemic has forced them to close the restaurant but they have altered the business, canning and bottling more beers, expanding distribution and producing new flavors. They are open for take-out and delivery.And if you're looking to relax, Pure Spa has been in Ambler for 15 years offering relaxation and wellness through massage and skincare treatments.79 East Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 1900261 North Main Street, Ambler, PA 1900234 East Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002