Tree crashes into Delaware County home

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Drexel Avenue.
Fire crews and emergency responders were called to the scene.
Two women and a child were inside the home at the time, but were not injured, according to a witness.
The tree, which had been on the property of an adjacent apartment, took down power lines when it fell.
PECO cut power to the home and a nearby business.
Business owner Danny Nguyen tells Action News he was alerted that his power was cut through a message from his security company.
This week's back-to-back-to-back storms have caused damage throughout the area.