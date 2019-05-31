Tree crashes into Delaware County home

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- A tree crashed into a home in Drexel Hill, Delaware County ripping off a chunk of the roof.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Drexel Avenue.

Fire crews and emergency responders were called to the scene.

Two women and a child were inside the home at the time, but were not injured, according to a witness.

The tree, which had been on the property of an adjacent apartment, took down power lines when it fell.

PECO cut power to the home and a nearby business.

Business owner Danny Nguyen tells Action News he was alerted that his power was cut through a message from his security company.

This week's back-to-back-to-back storms have caused damage throughout the area.

