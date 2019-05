Tree crashes into Delaware County home

EMBED >More News Videos Severe weather brings down trees, power lines across region as reported by Annie McCormick during Action News at 11 on May 29, 2019.

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- A tree crashed into a home in Drexel Hill, Delaware County ripping off a chunk of the roof.It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Drexel Avenue.Fire crews and emergency responders were called to the scene.Two women and a child were inside the home at the time, but were not injured, according to a witness.The tree, which had been on the property of an adjacent apartment, took down power lines when it fell.PECO cut power to the home and a nearby business.Business owner Danny Nguyen tells Action News he was alerted that his power was cut through a message from his security company.This week's back-to-back-to-back storms have caused damage throughout the area.