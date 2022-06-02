Police ID 16-year-old stabbed to death in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey have identified a 16-year-old male who was stabbed to death Wednesday night.The teen has been identified as Dreiby Osorio of Trenton.Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on the 800 block of Beatty Street.Arriving officers found the victim in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds.Osorio was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information should contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.