PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a fight escalated into a violent stabbing Wednesday night at SEPTA's Fairmount Station on the Broad Street Line.
It happened at around 7 p.m.
Police say two teenagers and an adult got into a fight on the train.
When they got off, the adult pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the teens on the platform, according to video obtained by police.
The 17-year-old is in stable condition.
The search continues for the knife-wielding man who fled the scene.
Police: Fight on SEPTA train leads to stabbing; suspect wanted
STABBING
TOP STORIES
Show More