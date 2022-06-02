Police: Fight on SEPTA train leads to stabbing; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a fight escalated into a violent stabbing Wednesday night at SEPTA's Fairmount Station on the Broad Street Line.It happened at around 7 p.m.Police say two teenagers and an adult got into a fight on the train.When they got off, the adult pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the teens on the platform, according to video obtained by police.The 17-year-old is in stable condition.The search continues for the knife-wielding man who fled the scene.