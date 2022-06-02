stabbing

Police: Fight on SEPTA train leads to stabbing; suspect wanted

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Fight on SEPTA train leads to stabbing; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a fight escalated into a violent stabbing Wednesday night at SEPTA's Fairmount Station on the Broad Street Line.

It happened at around 7 p.m.

Police say two teenagers and an adult got into a fight on the train.

When they got off, the adult pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the teens on the platform, according to video obtained by police.

The 17-year-old is in stable condition.

The search continues for the knife-wielding man who fled the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaseptastabbing
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Teen charged with attempted murder after Coatesville High stabbing
Suspect in stabbing at Coatesville High School surrenders to police
30th St. Station worker recalls stabbing: 'I sprayed him with Windex'
Man stabbed in Northern Liberties, police say
TOP STORIES
Inspectors deem more homes uninhabitable after Pottstown explosion
Montgomery County cold case solved; 20-year-old charged with murder
At least 4 dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building: police
AccuWeather: Spotty Storm Today; More Widespread Tomorrow
TX shooting: NJ therapy dogs back home after comforting community
Philly biker turns life around, stars in new Tommy Jeans ad campaign
Philly Jeopardy! champ misses Phillies clue
Show More
Pilot, passenger injured in small plane crash
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Police: Suspects sought after chaotic shootout in South Philly
Montco teachers start 'homework club' to help neighborhood kids
Fmr. homicide detective found guilty of sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News