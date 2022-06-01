feel good

Philly biker known for helping kids stay out of trouble stars in new Tommy Jeans ad campaign

From prisoner to influencer, Rayshawn Washington has turned his life around.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia native who has dedicated his life to helping kids stay out of trouble through his passion for riding bikes is now one of the faces in a new Tommy Jeans campaign.

"Someone from Tommy Hilfiger messaged me and told me, 'We want you to do our spring campaign,'" he said. "I don't think it has hit me yet."



Washington, who goes by BikeLifeRex on Instagram, is still hyped about this new found success.

He's especially excited that in Tommy Hilfiger stores around the country, there will be a little piece of Philly front and center.

Washington says he always knew he would be able to turn his life around and have this moment.

"Yes ma'am I knew I was," he said. "I went to my judge before I went to prison and I said I'm not going to be that guy anymore."



But it wasn't easy. Washington was convicted of aggravated assault and sent to prison in 2019.

When he got out, he made it his mission to help the city's most vulnerable youth avoid the troubles he got entangled with.

Last fall, he donated bikes to at-risk teens in North Philadelphia.

And last spring, he went viral for talking about his encounter with a police officer in University City.

"When I got home from prison, I automatically got to work. I wasted no time, I played no games," said Washington.

He says being a part of this new ad campaign just made him want to work harder and hopes by doing that, he can continue inspiring the kids he mentors by showing them you can turn your life around.
