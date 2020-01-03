Search for vehicle in Trenton deadly hit-and-run

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey are asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Officials say the vehicle hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the street at the intersection of Stuyvesant and Christoph avenues on December 22.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT coupe, silver or gray in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
