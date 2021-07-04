One dead after house fire in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after an overnight house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke as they arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Second Street.

The fire quickly went to two alarms.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person from the three-story home.

The person was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities also say one firefighter had non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are looking into what started the fire.
