One dead after house fire in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after an overnight house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.
Firefighters were met with heavy smoke as they arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Second Street.
The fire quickly went to two alarms.
Firefighters were able to rescue one person from the three-story home.
The person was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Authorities also say one firefighter had non-life threatening injuries.
Crews are looking into what started the fire.
