One dead after house fire in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after an overnight house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.Firefighters were met with heavy smoke as they arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Second Street.The fire quickly went to two alarms.Firefighters were able to rescue one person from the three-story home.The person was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.Authorities also say one firefighter had non-life threatening injuries.Crews are looking into what started the fire.