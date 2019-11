Trial set to begin for Sean Kratz, accused in Bucks County murders

EMBED >More News Videos Kratz rejects plea deal in Bucks murders; DiNardo pleads guilty. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4pm on May 16, 2018.

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The trial for one of the men, accused of murdering four friends in Bucks County, Pennsylvania two years ago , will begin later this week.A pretrial hearing was completed Monday in the case of Sean Kratz.Prosecutors say he helped his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, kill four young men, back in 2017, then bury their bodies on DiNardo's family farm in Solebury Township. DiNardo is already serving a life sentence, but Kratz rejected a plea deal.His murder trial is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.It's expected to last one week.