Trial set to begin for Sean Kratz, accused in Bucks County murders

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The trial for one of the men, accused of murdering four friends in Bucks County, Pennsylvania two years ago, will begin later this week.

A pretrial hearing was completed Monday in the case of Sean Kratz.



Prosecutors say he helped his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, kill four young men, back in 2017, then bury their bodies on DiNardo's family farm in Solebury Township.

DiNardo is already serving a life sentence, but Kratz rejected a plea deal.

His murder trial is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

It's expected to last one week.

Victims' families react Cosmo DiNardo's plea, Sean Kratz's rejection of plea deal
EMBED More News Videos

Kratz rejects plea deal in Bucks murders; DiNardo pleads guilty. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4pm on May 16, 2018.



Timeline in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

The disappearance of four local men has been at the center of a massive search in Bucks County.



VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo arrives at Bucks Co. prison
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo arrives at Bucks County prison. See raw video from Chopper 6 on July 12, 2017.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countytrialmurder
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild video captures man firing 21 shots into Upper Darby home
Philly police arrest man in connection with 5 cold case murders
DeSean Jackson to have surgery, could miss 6 weeks: Sources
Wilmington police recover body from Christina River
New election law means thousands more mail-in ballots for NJ counties
Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to be cashless by fall 2021
Show More
AccuWeather: A Few Showers For Election Day, Then A Late Week Cold Snap
2019 Voter Guide from the Philadelphia Citizen
Are you ready for Philadelphia's new voting machines?
Philadelphia police seek suspects in brazen Family Dollar robbery
Man shoots, kills would-be robber in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News