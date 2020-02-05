Triple shooting in West Philadelphia leaves 1 critical, 2 others injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting in West Philadelphia has left one person in critical condition and two others injured early Wednesday.It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Market Street near 52nd Street.Police received numerous calls for gunshots in the area. When officers arrived they found three people who were shot.Three men were taken to the hospital, a 28 year old and a 29 year old who are both in stable condition and a 30 year old who is in critical condition.Two people were seen running from the scene but police said it is unclear if they are suspects or simply bystanders who were running from the gunfire.Police said they have recovered a gun from the scene.Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area.