Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly triple shooting on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:14 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the back. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Two 36-year-old men were also shot, one victim is listed in stable condition at an area hospital, the other is listed in critical condition.

READ MORE: Basketball court shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt: 'My son did not deserve this'
EMBED More News Videos

An explosion of gunfire on the basketball court left two people dead and three others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.



"It appears that these victims were hanging out on the front steps of a corner property at 17th and Bristol because we found some alcoholic beverages and some other drinks, and that's where we found most of the blood evidence," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

The triple shooting comes just 24 hours after an explosion of gunfire on the basketball court in the city's Spring Garden section. That shooting left two people dead and three other injured.

More than 1,400 people have been shot in the city this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingviolencephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shooters open fire on home of NJ officers; manhunt underway
Man charged after racist attack caught on video
Philadelphia puts ban on police chokeholds into law
Video shows suspect wanted in killing of woman found in trunk: Police
Sarah Bloomquist shares video her own bear encounter
Basketball court shooting leaves 2 dead: 'My son did not deserve this'
Police seek driver of BMW after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Show More
Surge in Gloucester County COVID-19 cases linked to Rowan University
Kamala Harris talks Philly gun violence, upcoming election in one-on-one interview
Court grants Pa. extension on counting mail-in ballots
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
More TOP STORIES News