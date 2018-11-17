Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects after a triple shooting left one person dead overnight.It happened at the intersection of Oregon and Passyunk Avenues in South Philadelphia, just off the exit ramp of the Schuylkill Expressway around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Police say a passenger side car door was riddled with bullet holes, and gun shell casings littered the road.Off-duty officers nearby say they heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.A 28-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was hit multiple times and died at the scene.Two others were also shot, but are expected to be okay.------