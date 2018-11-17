Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 17, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for suspects after a triple shooting left one person dead overnight.

It happened at the intersection of Oregon and Passyunk Avenues in South Philadelphia, just off the exit ramp of the Schuylkill Expressway around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a passenger side car door was riddled with bullet holes, and gun shell casings littered the road.

Off-duty officers nearby say they heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.

A 28-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

Two others were also shot, but are expected to be okay.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
16-year-old arrested for murder of Ventnor man
Police: Suspects sought in dangerous prank in University City
Vernon Odom named "Person of the Year"
Action News Reporter Suffers Dangerous Condition Sparked by Exercise
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Report slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Show More
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Police: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident
Lower Moreland principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
Philadelphia reconciles $21 million in 'missing' funds
Philadelphia 8th grader wins $30,000 scholarship
More News