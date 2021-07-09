tropical storm

Tropical Storm Elsa spawned 2 tornadoes in New Jersey, according to National Weather Service

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tropical Storm Elsa spawned 2 tornadoes in New Jersey

WOODBINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service has determined that two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey as Tropical Storm Elsa hit the region.

WOODBINE TORNADO

In Woodbine, investigators said an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph hit around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

It was on the ground for just under a mile and had a maximum width of 75 yards.

The weather service said the tornado ended about two minutes after it began.



According to the National Weather Service:

-At the Ocean World Condominium Complex, it uprooted two trees and destroyed a picnic shelter at the complex's picnic area.

-The roof of the picnic shelter was dropped into the nearby swimming pool, and the tornado caused considerable structural damage to the complex's office and recreation building.

-The front door was blown out and ripped off of the structure and an exterior wall was pushed outward several inches, but did not completely collapse.

-The complex's entrance sign was also blown over and another nearby cedar tree was uprooted.

-The tornado continued westward where it snapped a few trees along Ash Drive and Freidriechstadt Avenue.

-The tornado continued through a wooded area then uprooted a few trees near the intersection of Dehirsch Avenue and Joffe Drive.

-At the same intersection, several tree limbs were snapped off and sections of residential vinyl fencing were blown over.

-The tornado continued across an open area then ended near the intersection of Heilprin Avenue and Ocean Drive where it snapped part of a pine tree off onto a house.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP. TORNADO

Meanwhile, investigators determined an EF-0 tornado with maximum estimated peak winds of 80 mph hit Little Egg Harbor Township around 3:33 a.m. Friday.

It lasted about one-third of a mile and had a maximum width of 110 yards. It was on the ground for about one minute.



According to the National Weather Service:

-The tornado touched down in a residential area along Sycamore Drive and snapped numerous large tree limbs and snapped a few trees along Sycamore Drive and Harbourtown Boulevard. One small tree was uprooted on Sycamore Drive.

-Some homes suffered some cosmetic damage along Rosemont Lane and Harbourtown Boulevard where some sections of vinyl fencing were blown over.

-The tornado continued along Rosemont Lae where numerous tree limbs were down.

-A residence at the intersection of Rosemont Lane and vista court had two sections of wooden fencing blown out and tossed approximately 50 feet, striking the rear side of the house.

-A few houses along Vista Court also sustained some cosmetic damage.

-The tornado ended at the end of vista court where a few trees were snapped or uprooted.

SOMERS POINT STORM DAMAGE

The National Weather Service said storm damage in Somers Point was not caused by a tornado, but rather tropical storm force winds that reached 100 mph.

The damage occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service:

-Strong wind from a rain band associated with Tropical Storm Elsa caused seven wooden power poles to snap along the Longport Boulevard Causeway in Somers Point.

-There was no other notable damage nearby and all the poles had fallen in the same direction

-Thus this damage has been determined to have been caused directly by the strong winds from the tropical rain band that raced across the New Jersey shore overnight.

EMBED More News Videos

Katherine Scott reports from Cape May Point, New Jersey as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the region.



On State Route 152, the Somers Point-Longport Boulevard, remained closed for most of the day. Shore traffic on Friday had to detour as crews worked to fix downed poles, some of which were snapped in half.

State Route 152 reopened early Saturday morning.

Back Bay BBQ, which is located in the middle of the causeway, ran on generators and had to be closed Friday because customers did not have access to the roadway.

Owner Leonard Dagit was still able to smoke the meats on their wood-fired smoker. He described the storm that came through Thursday into Friday overnight.

"Unfortunately, the highway is closed so no one can get here by now," said Dagit. "We got alerts for a possible tornado and at about 3 a.m. and all hell broke loose and things were just blowing around like crazy."

WIND, RAIN PUMMEL SHORE OVERNIGHT



In Cape May, heavy rain fell around midnight Friday, then slowed to a drizzle a couple of hours later before picking up again.



In Atlantic City, rain was coming down off and on the boardwalk.

EMBED More News Videos

Corey Davis reports from Atlantic City on the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.


The wind was whipping early Friday morning and the rain was falling sideways.



In Hammonton, some ponding formed on roadways and parking lots.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Chirico reports from Hammonton, New Jersey as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseywindtropical stormrainsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM
Video takes unprecedented view from the inside of a hurricane
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
Pets rescued from Ida's path finding new homes in the Philly area
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News