Long lines on last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots in Pennsylvania

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- People have been standing in long lines at Pennsylvania voter services centers on Tuesday, the last day to apply for a mail-in and absentee ballots.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m.

However, your application doesn't have to be submitted in person. You can also have until 5 p.m. to apply online.

Action News was at the Delaware County Voter Services Center where people were waiting for about two hours.

The process is different than voting in person on Election Day: mail-in ballot voters need a valid ID to apply for the ballot, and then must carefully follow instructions.

That includes putting the ballot in a secrecy envelope and signing and dating the envelope.

Officials say those extra steps are part of the reason the line is so long.

However, the county has a plan to make sure every can get their application in on time.

"What we're going to do at 2:30 is anybody who is in line, we're going to take their application and make a photocopy of their ID and then tell them that their ballot will be ready for them tomorrow. But we want to make sure that we get everything processed to the best we can or at least time-stamped by 5pm," said Jim Allen, Director of Elections of Delaware County.