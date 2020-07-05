Two males shot; 1 dead, 20-year-old shot multiple times across body: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another victim falls to gun violence Sunday evening.

Philadelphia police are investigating another double shooting in the city's Port Richmond section.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along the 2100 hundred block of East Ann Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times across the body. Police rushed him to Temple Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A second male victim was shot in the leg, he is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.
