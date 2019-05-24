Two Shot Outside Home In Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Two gunmen remain at large after shooting a man and woman Thursday night in Dover, Delaware.

The suspects opened fire on the victims outside a home in the unit block of Stevenson Drive in the Manchester Square neighborhood around 10:30pm.

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dover Police at (302) 736-7130. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A cash reward of up to $1000 is possible for tips that lead to an arrest.
