Two teens hit by car in Sharon Hill, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teens hit by car in Sharon Hill, Pa. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

SHARON HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after two teenagers were hit by a car in Delaware County.

It happened near Calcon Hook Road and Chester Pike in Sharon Hill around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a vehicle struck a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Both of the victims are being treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and both are expected to survive.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspedestrian struckSharon Hill Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News