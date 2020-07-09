Two-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Logan Township, New Jersey

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people have died following a crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Wednesday night.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Heron Drive in Logan Township.Logan Township police say the driver of a 2010 Ford Taurus was attempting to pass a vehicle and subsequently struck the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old woman from Philadelphia, and the driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old female from Darby were both pronounced dead at the scene.There were no other occupants in either vehicle.