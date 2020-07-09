LOGAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people have died following a crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Wednesday night.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Heron Drive in Logan Township.
Logan Township police say the driver of a 2010 Ford Taurus was attempting to pass a vehicle and subsequently struck the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old woman from Philadelphia, and the driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old female from Darby were both pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
Two-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Logan Township, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News