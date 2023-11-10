Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey helping fed hungry families with annual Holiday Turkey Giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At a time when food insecurity is still a very real problem for many Philadelphians, Sixers star Tyrese Maxey is helping to ease the burden.

Maxey's annual turkey giveaway is happening on Saturday, November 11. It's a mission he says is part of a promise to his late grandmother.

"She passed away right before I got drafted, and one of the last things she told me was that if I was able to have a huge platform, that she wanted me to be able to give back," he said. "That's something...I look up every single night when I pray, that I gave back and did what I told her I would do."

In its second year, Maxey's annual Holiday Turkey Giveaway will this time give away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to feed a family of 6-8 people.

It's almost five times the amount of food they gave away last year all thanks to several sponsors, including the the Carpenters Union, DTLR, New Balance, 76ers, GIANT, Philadelphia Black Farmers Market, George Washington Carver High School, Stroehman and PureFuel.

Many Philadelphia families live in food deserts, coupled with sticker shock and rising prices at the super market.

Maxey says he hopes this will help ease the burden of families who just want to have a happy holiday.

"There's lot of kids, families during the holidays...they go through things and it's hard to provide and I just want them to be happy. I want to see a lot of smiles, a lot of tears of joy. That will make me happy as well," he said.

Saturday's turkey giveaway will happen from noon to 2:00 p.m. at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, located at 1600 W. Norris Street Philadelphia, PA 19121.

Attendees must register online at tyresemaxey.com/events.