Philadelphia man drowns on Thanksgiving while trying to save 3 children in overturned kayak

Philadelphia man drowns on Thanksgiving while trying to save 3 children in overturned kayak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from Northeast Philadelphia drowned on Thanksgiving day while staying in the Poconos.

Maria Munoz says her family was taking a trip for the holiday when the tragedy occurred.

She says her husband, 31-year-old Miguel Lopez, took her nephew, niece, and another child kayaking on Emerald Lake in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County.

Officials say one of the kayaks overturned and Lopez, who was not wearing a life jacket, jumped in the water to turn the boat right-side up.

Munoz says the water was so cold, that Lopez struggled to stay afloat as he swam back to shore.

"It was like his body was paralyzed and he sunk," she tearfully recalled.

Search and rescue teams recovered the victim's body several hours later.

All three children made it back to shore safely.