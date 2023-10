The president of the center says he has filed a police report and also reached out to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vandals have targeted a mosque in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood.

Someone wrote hateful words and symbols on the glass doors and windows at the United Muslim Islamic Center.

The president of the center says it happened sometime overnight.

He also says they have filed a police report and also reached out to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

