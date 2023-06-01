UPenn baseball team makes NCAA regional appearance for first time since 1995

Penn will face Auburn in the Auburn Regional Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania is known for its basketball program, but the Quakers have been making noise on the baseball diamond too.

And they're making history in the progress.

The Quakers got in one last workout Wednesday at home before departing for Alabama.

This will be their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 1995.

In all, this will be Penn's sixth Regionals appearance (1975, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995).

Penn will face Auburn in the Auburn Regional Friday night.

The Quakers are not short on confidence.

"We feel we're talented enough and can compete with anybody at this level honestly," said UPenn pitcher David Shoemaker.

"Hungry dogs run faster. And that's the motto the Eagles had when they went on their Super Bowl run, so we're definitely kind of feeling that right now," added second baseman Cole Palis.