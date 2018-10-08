Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill

Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill.

By
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police officers go through a lot of training throughout their career and perhaps one of the most important things to learn today is how to handle an active shooter situation.

That's what the Upper Darby Police Department did Monday morning in a very lifelike simulation on the campus of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill.

Only Action News was at the training drill. Watch Jeff Chirico's report in the video player above.

