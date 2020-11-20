Upper Darby police, district attorney investigate fatal shooting involving an officer

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Police Department and the Delaware County District Attorney's office are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting Friday.The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of N. Pennock Avenue and Parkview Road.Chopper 6 was over the area, which showed a large scene, with police officers investigating along the Cobbs Creek and railroad tracks.Police say details on how the shooting unfolded are not known at this time.