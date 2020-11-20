Upper Darby police, district attorney investigate fatal shooting involving an officer

By
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Police Department and the Delaware County District Attorney's office are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting Friday.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of N. Pennock Avenue and Parkview Road.

Chopper 6 was over the area, which showed a large scene, with police officers investigating along the Cobbs Creek and railroad tracks.

Police say details on how the shooting unfolded are not known at this time.

A message from Delco DA's office stated:

I can confirm that there has been an officer-involved fatal shooting in Upper Darby.
An independent investigation will be conducted by the District Attorney's office, led by Deputy District Attorney Doug Rhoads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshipcrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Now in effect: What you need to know about Philly's new COVID restrictions
Vaccine doses could come to New Jersey in December
Woman shares emotional story of COVID's impact on family, Latino community
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening, mayor says
6,808 additional cases of COVID-19, 108 new deaths reported in Pa.
How much snow will fall in the Philly region this winter?
Show More
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Fire damages barn at Karamoor Winery in Blue Bell
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded PSA on pancreatic cancer
Philly Zoo-a-thon raises more than $675,000 and counting
More TOP STORIES News