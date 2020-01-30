Upper Merion Township fire rages out of control; 14 people, including 5 officers injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5890162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion Township.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fourteen people were hospitalized after a massive fire in Upper Merion Township on Wednesday night.The fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. at the Kingswood Apartments located along the 200 block of Byron Place.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.Officials at the scene tell Action News that five residents, five police officers and a paramedic were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.The officers and paramedics rushed into the burning building to rescue people from the flames.Those first responders arrived before firefighters and ran into the building to rescue people. Residents said they needed that help because it was almost impossible to get out through the hallways."We opened the door and it was black smoke. The hallway was filled with black smoke. So we couldn't actually see when we open the door," said Sheldon Eggleston.Some people jumped from their balconies to flee the fire."It was a very chaotic scene, fire showing, heavy smoke and many people trying to get out of the building," said Upper Merion Township Director of Public Safety.Of the eight residents that were taken to area hospitals, five were released. Three remained in the hospital as of Thursday morning.Officials said all of the residents made it out of the building.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.